TOI Mary Marara 19.06.1922~05.07.2019 Passed away peace- fully surrounded by her whanau. Beloved wife of the late Buck Toi. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Nancy and Ben Yakas, Harry and Lilly and Marilyn (deceased) Toi, and Karen and Tomo (deceased) Thomas. Precious "Nana Toi" of 10 grandchildren, 11 great grand- children, and 2 great, great grandchildren. "A beautiful lady who enjoyed life, now resting secure in the knowledge of her faith" Mary's Tangi is being held on Tumatauenga Marae Otiria, Moerewa. For funeral service day and time details, please phone 021 249 7264. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 6, 2019