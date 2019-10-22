|
DOEL Mary Martha 15.07.1923 ~ 20.10.2019 Passed away peace- fully at home surrounded by her family, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Chook, loved mother of Ivan (deceased) and Colleen Steadman; mother- in-law of Margaret Doel. Adored Nana of Matthew Steadman and Deborah Cooper, Rachel Steadman and Selwyn Bolstad, Bridget and Mark Chapman, Janine and Matt Banks, Viv and Shaun O'Shea, Katrina Hewson and Tony Monaghan. Cherished Nana Mary of Sean Doel, Zakari, Aria and Bobbie-Rose Chapman, Hannah and Emily Banks and Sam Hewson. Beautiful, kind and caring, she will remain in our hearts with love always. We thank Rose, Waitui, Sharif, Emma and the Hospice nurses for the exceptional care you gave to our mum and Nana. A special thank you to Leslie Simkiss for the love and nursing care that you showed Mary. A service for Mary will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive Whau Valley, Whangarei) at 10:30am Wednesday 23 October 2019, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the "Doel Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 22, 2019