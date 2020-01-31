|
|
SANDERS Mary Melga Passed away January 27th 2020 on the Gold Coast. Loved wife of the late David. Cherished mother of Denise and Andrew Tadman, Michael and Jing Sanders. Adored nana of Grady Tadman and Spencer, Amelie and Elliott Sanders. We are bringing Mum home to be buried with Dad. "Pocivaj u miru Mali." Mum's service will be Saturday February 1st 2020 at Haven Falls Funeral Home, 139 Bank St, Whangarei at 11am Followed by internment at Maunu Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Whangarei at 12.30pm. Any inquiries please phone Denise +61416445442 Communications to P.O. Box 3689 Burleigh Town 4220, Australia
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 31, 2020