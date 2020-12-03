Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church,
entrance off Park Road
Kensington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary COONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Nancy (Edwards) COONEY

Add a Memory
Mary Nancy (Edwards) COONEY Notice
COONEY, Mary Nancy (nee Edwards) Passed away in her sleep on 30th November 2020 at Cairnfield House. Dearly loved wife of the late Francis. Much loved mother of Marianne and Bryan, Julie and Barry, David (deceased), Margaret (deceased), and Lisa. Treasured Grandma of Dana, Glen, Luke, Nicholas, Simon, and Lily. Great grandmother of Dylan, Riley, Caeley, Rosco, Jasper, and Sabrina. Rest in Peace Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, (entrance off Park Road), Kensington, Whangarei at 2pm on Friday 4th December 2020 followed by interment at Maunu Park Cemetery. All communications to the Cooney Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -