SMULDERS Mary Passed away on the 22 October 2019 at Cairnfield House, Whangarei aged 94. Dearly loved mother of Ria; Oma of Renee and Karl; Omi of her 6 great grandchildren. Vigil prayers for Mary will be recited at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Ave) Kensington, Whangarei on Tuesday 29 October from 6pm. Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at the above Church, at 12:00pm on Wednesday 30th October followed by a private cremation. All communications to the "Smulders Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 25, 2019