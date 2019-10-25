Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SMULDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary SMULDERS

Add a Memory
Mary SMULDERS Notice
SMULDERS Mary Passed away on the 22 October 2019 at Cairnfield House, Whangarei aged 94. Dearly loved mother of Ria; Oma of Renee and Karl; Omi of her 6 great grandchildren. Vigil prayers for Mary will be recited at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Ave) Kensington, Whangarei on Tuesday 29 October from 6pm. Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at the above Church, at 12:00pm on Wednesday 30th October followed by a private cremation. All communications to the "Smulders Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.