BONNER Maude Caroline (Carol) 31.12.1926 ~ 07.08.2019 Carol slipped away very peacefully to join her husband and the love of her life, Norman (deceased 28 December 1980). Carol was born in Blackpool, UK and was one of five children born to Ivy and Walter Hudders. She raised her family on Hayling Island, UK with Norman. She moved to New Zealand in 1995 where she spent many happy years in the Kerikeri area. She will be remembered for her passion for sewing artistry and creativity, producing many original and vibrant appliqu? patchwork wall hangings and quilts. She incorporated her love of bird watching, cats and nature in many of these creations. Carol was a loyal, courageous and determined individual who treasured both her independence and time spent with her family. She will continue her journey in the thoughts and hearts of her two sons Eric and Ken, her brother Neil, grandchildren Michael, Gabrielle and Lucinda, great grandchild Simon, daughter in-laws Mary, Michelle and Patricia, all of the Hudders family members, her 'adopted' son Chris and his wonderful dad, Bill. The family wish to thank all of the Kerikeri Retirement Village staff. They went above and beyond in their care of Carol. The family also wish to express huge appreciation to Helena for all the wonderful care and support she has generously given to Carol over the years. Carol's fondest memories were of her life on Hayling Island, her family, and her many visits to the USA. A family and friends memorial for Carol will be held at a later date in Springdale, Utah USA, a place full of history and of Carol's cherished memories. Carol loved to visit family and hike in the Zion National Park area. "RIP"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 9, 2019