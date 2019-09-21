|
|
PINNINGTON Maureen Catherine Sadly, passed away on the 16th September 2019, aged 81 years. Much loved wife of John, mother of Helena and Stephen; mother in law of Astrid; grandmother of Natalie and great grandmother of Ryan. "Forever in our hearts." In lieu of flowers, it would be much appreciated if donations were made direct to the Whangarei branch of The Red Cross, PO Box 1298, Whangarei, 0140. A service will be held for Maureen at the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.00pm, Thursday, 26th September 2019, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Pinnington" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 21, 2019