JONAS Maureen Passed away on 20th October 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Les. Much loved mother of Glenn and Mary. Adored nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Always in our hearts" Requiem mass will be held at 12noon on Friday 25 October 2019 at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, (entrance off Park Avenue) Kensington, Whangarei, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Jonas Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 22, 2019