Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen JONAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen JONAS

Add a Memory
Maureen JONAS Notice
JONAS Maureen Passed away on 20th October 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Les. Much loved mother of Glenn and Mary. Adored nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Always in our hearts" Requiem mass will be held at 12noon on Friday 25 October 2019 at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, (entrance off Park Avenue) Kensington, Whangarei, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Jonas Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.