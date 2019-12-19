|
|
EDGE Maurice Ashley Passed away peace- fully on 17 December 2019 aged 91 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Carolyn and Ross; Grant and Karin; and Sue and Tony. Grandfather of Nicky, Jared, Marc and Rachel. Great grandfather of Danielle, Kane, Dawn and Alexis. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care given to Maurie by the staff at Jane Mander. A funeral service for Maurie will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Monday 23rd December 2019 at 3.00pm. Followed by private burial. All communications C/- The Edge Family, PO BOX 5116, Whangarei 0112
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 19, 2019