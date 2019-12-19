Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice EDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Ashley Passed EDGE

Add a Memory
Maurice Ashley Passed EDGE Notice
EDGE Maurice Ashley Passed away peace- fully on 17 December 2019 aged 91 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Carolyn and Ross; Grant and Karin; and Sue and Tony. Grandfather of Nicky, Jared, Marc and Rachel. Great grandfather of Danielle, Kane, Dawn and Alexis. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care given to Maurie by the staff at Jane Mander. A funeral service for Maurie will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Monday 23rd December 2019 at 3.00pm. Followed by private burial. All communications C/- The Edge Family, PO BOX 5116, Whangarei 0112
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -