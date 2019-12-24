|
|
GLAMUZINA Maurice On 22 December 2019, peacefully at Kauri Coast Resthome, Dargaville in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of Mary (deceased). Father and Pāpā of Marise (deceased) and Kaye; father-in- law to Greg; and Dad to Annie and Damien, Peter and Marjan, Carol, Ken (deceased) and Deni. Loved Dida of Sylvan and Jessica, Yannic, Tim, Mikkiel and Emme; Simon and Dominic; Caitlin, Mate, James and the late Thomas. Loved great Dida of his five great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hokianga Road, Dargaville on Saturday 28 December at 11am followed by interment at Mt Wesley Lawn Cemetery, Dargaville. We are grateful for the love and care of the caregivers at Kauri Coast. All communications to 18 Lambeth Road, Mt Eden, Auckland 1041. Po?ivao U Miru
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 24, 2019