CRAWFORD Maurice Owen Passed away peacefully at Kauri Coast Rest Home on 13.05.2020, in his 81st year. Eldest son of Owen and Margaret Crawford (Deceased). Much loved brother of Allan, Brenda, Bruce and Marion. Cherished father of Sidney, Patricia, Steven and Colin (Australia) and Glen. Adored by his grandchildren and many great grandchildren in NZ and Australia. Will be sadly missed. A private family bubble Cremation will be held at Whangarei Crematorium. A memorial service for Maurice's many friends will be held at a later date. Grateful thanks to Management and Staff at Kauri Coast Rest Home, Dargaville, for their love and care of Maurice over the last 8 years.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 14, 2020