TAYLOR Maurice Nepia Passed away peace- fully 18th December 2019, surrounded by his whanau; aged 82. Now with his adored wife Alice. Cherished dad of Gay and Darcy, Grant and Debbie, Maurice and Margie. Precious Popa of Jason and Renee, Brad and Kim, Troy and Michelle, Sahra and Troy, Ryan, Nicole and Jacob, Toban, Rain, and Shade. Much loved Popa T of Kayil, Indie- Lee, Tayla, Nicole and Ashley, Fletcher and Asher and Grayson. A service for Maurice will be held at Haven Falls Funeral Home, 139 Bank Street, Whangarei at 10.00am on Monday 23rd December followed by a private cremation. Maurice will be resting at the Ruddell Farm, Parakao. Special thanks to Merrivale Care Home Aroha mai Aroha atu Arohanui
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 20, 2019