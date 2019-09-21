|
|
LINDSAY Mavis Born 17th May 1925 in Thornbury, Southland. Peacefully passed away on the 16th September 2019 at Whangarei Base Hospital, aged 94 years. Wife of the late Paul Nairn Lindsay, mother and mother in law of Michele and Allan Williams, grandmother (Garg) of Adrian, Julian and Philippa. A private family cremation was held at Mavis' request. We wish to thank the staff of Jane Mander Retirement Village and Whangarei Base Hospital for all their care, attention and support over the past few weeks. All communications to the "Lindsay and Williams" families c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 21, 2019