HANSEN May Alexandra On 29th July 2019 passed away peace- fully at Whangarei Hospital in the presence of her family. Aged 101 years. Much loved wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Gary and Gay, Marion and the late Mike Buckler, Dale and Christine, Annette and Piers, Rodger (deceased), and Neil (deceased). Treasured Nana to Troy and Clair, Allison and Ryan, Krista and Phil, Aaran and Roimata, Mark and Danielle, Jeremy and Jane, Nicholas, Joanne and Barry and Kim and Matt. Special Nana May to her eleven grand children. A special thanks to all the dedicated staff at Kamo and Mountain View Rest Homes and the caring doctors and nurses in Ward 3 at Whangarei Hospital. A service for May will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei on Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to PO Box 4160, Kamo, Whangarei 0141
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 1, 2019