SCHONEWILLE, Melanie Eloise (Mel) (nee Smith).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Born 13-10-1971. Passed away on 14-09-2019. Cherished Daughter of Karene Hogan and Ian and Pharvety Smith. Loved sister of Mark, Geoffrey, Paul, Aniel, Raynesh and Sanjay and sister-in-law of Donna. Loved Auntie to Alistair, Bradley, Amy and Hayden. Niece of Wayne, Adrienne, Roland and Kevin. A service for Melanie will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Wednesday, 18 September 2019; followed by private cremation. No flowers by request but donations may be made to North Haven Hospice and Cure Our Ovarian Cancer. "Mel is now flying free on her teal wings"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 16, 2019