SCHONEWILLE Melanie Eloise (Mel) (nee Smith) Mel passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 14th September, aged 47 years, after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A wonderful woman with a beautiful smile, an amazing sense of humour and an extremely loved member of our House of Travel family and will be dearly missed by us all. "Mel held her teal wings of hope close to her heart and is now using them to fly high". A service for Mel will be held today in the Chapel of Morris and Morris at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 18, 2019