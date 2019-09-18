Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Melanie SCHONEWILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melanie Eloise (Mel) SCHONEWILLE

Add a Memory
Melanie Eloise (Mel) SCHONEWILLE Notice
SCHONEWILLE Melanie Eloise (Mel) (nee Smith) Mel passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 14th September, aged 47 years, after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A wonderful woman with a beautiful smile, an amazing sense of humour and an extremely loved member of our House of Travel family and will be dearly missed by us all. "Mel held her teal wings of hope close to her heart and is now using them to fly high". A service for Mel will be held today in the Chapel of Morris and Morris at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melanie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.