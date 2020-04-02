Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa (n?e Smith) GORDON

Add a Memory
Melissa (n?e Smith) GORDON Notice
GORDON Melissa (n?e Smith) Passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family and friends, on 31st March 2020. Loving mother to Michael, Timothy, and Max and devoted wife and partner to Alan. Sister to Clive and Jackie (New Plymouth), and sister in law to Bruce and Lynne (Sydney). Aunty to Sam and Charlotte, Alicia and Rhys. Melissa's calm and loving manner will be missed. Stoic in the face of her health battles Melissa had a smile and a kind word no matter what the world threw at her. Our many thanks to the MS society and Home Support North, and latterly the staff at Whangarei Base Hospital and North Haven Hospice that attended to Melissa in her final weeks. A memorial service for Melissa will be held when the 'Lockdown' has ended.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -