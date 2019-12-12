|
|
RISTOW Melva Helen Passed away unexpectedly on 8th December, 2019, at the Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village. Aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Albert; loving mother and mother- in-law of Grant (deceased), Margaret and Alan (Nelson), Janet and Paul (Franz Josef). Dearly loved grandma of Anna, Kalam, and Tegan. Cherished great grandma of Emily, and Damon. A private cremation has been held. Messages to 7 Sadlier Street, Stoke, Nelson 7011. MARSDEN HOUSE FUNERAL DIRECTORS N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 12, 2019