More Obituaries for Melva RISTOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melva Helen RISTOW

Melva Helen RISTOW Notice
RISTOW Melva Helen Passed away unexpectedly on 8th December, 2019, at the Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village. Aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Albert; loving mother and mother- in-law of Grant (deceased), Margaret and Alan (Nelson), Janet and Paul (Franz Josef). Dearly loved grandma of Anna, Kalam, and Tegan. Cherished great grandma of Emily, and Damon. A private cremation has been held. Messages to 7 Sadlier Street, Stoke, Nelson 7011. MARSDEN HOUSE FUNERAL DIRECTORS N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 12, 2019
