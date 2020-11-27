|
WIDDOWSON, Melva Margaret Cecilia (formerly Ryan) (n?e Coker): Aged 93, on Wednesday 25th November passed peacefully surrounded by family. Loving respected Mother & Mother in law of Kevin & Val Ryan, Graham & late Robin Ryan, Sue & Bernie Higgins, Michael & Lynn Ryan, Trisha & Trevor Harvey, Jennifer & Martin McMillian. Nanna to 19 and Great Nanny to 28. Stepmother to Jane & Peter Hill & Andrew Widdowson. The family wishes to thank Metlifecare for all their love and care over the years with Melva. In lieu of flowers a donation to Caritas would be appreciated, and may be made by following the link https:/ /caritas.org.nz/donate or left in the Cathedral foyer. Messages to the family c/-PO Box 5191 Palmerston North 4441. Rosary will be recited at Our Lady Lourdes Church, 96 Shamrock Street, Palmerston North on Sunday 29th November at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Melva at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North, on Monday 30th November at 1:30pm followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 27, 2020