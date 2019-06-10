Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle KESSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle KESSELL

Notice Condolences

Merle KESSELL Notice
KESSELL Merle On Friday 7 June 2019, peacefully gone to be with our Lord; aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late Murray. Beloved mother of Stephen, Alan, Donald, Adele, Janette, Bruce and their spouses. Cherished grand- mother of 14. " I have fought the good fight; I have completed the race; I have kept the faith." (2 Tim 4:7) A service will be held at the Whangarei Central Baptist Church, 202 Bank St, Whangarei, 1.30pm on Thursday 13 June 2019; followed by a private cremation. All communications to: "The Kessell Family", c/- P O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.