HALL Mervyn John Henry (John) Passed away peace- fully at home in Perth on 28th August 2019 after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family, aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Shirley, much loved father of LeeAnn, Maria, Jody and Jason and families. Dear brother to Frank, special brother-in-law to Janet and Uncle John to nephews Todd, Wade, Michael and Sonja, and Greg. "Lovely memories of a special man. An exceptional gentleman will be so sadly missed by all who knew him". Communications to the Hall Family, PO Box 4070 Baldivis Perth Western Australia 6171.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 31, 2019