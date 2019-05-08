|
|
McGEE Michael Anthony (Mike) On Tuesday 7 May 2019, peacefully at Whangarei Hospital; aged 71. Loved husband of Judy (deceased), and Tracey. Loved brother of Glenys. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kerry and Carmen, Steve and Lynley and Harley. Stepfather to Andy and James. Loved grandad to Ren, Stass and Ethan. A service for Mike will be held in the Northland Vintage Car Club Club Rooms, 500 SH 14, Maunu, Whangarei at 10.00am Saturday 11 May 2019; followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations sent direct to: "The Northland Vintage Car Club", PO Box 17, Whangarei; would be appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 8, 2019