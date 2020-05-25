Home

Michael David (Mick) CROFSKEY

Michael David (Mick) CROFSKEY Notice
CROFSKEY Michael David (Mick) On the 23rd May 2020, passed peacefully, with family, at Kamo Home and Village, Whangarei; aged 84 years. 'Forever in our thoughts' Dearly loved husband of Janice, father of Glen, Peter and Tania, Grandpa of Mason, Brennah, Cameron, April and Ruby, and father-in- law of Lisa, Gill and Peter. Special thanks to the staff of Alice Court who have cared for Dad so well in recent times. A private service and cremation will be held to celebrate Mick's life. A memorial service to place Mick's ashes will be held at the Opunake cemetery at a future date to be advised. All communications to the 'Crofskey Family', c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 25, 2020
