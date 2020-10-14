Home

Michael Francis (Mick) SPRING

Michael Francis (Mick) SPRING Notice
SPRING, Michael Francis (Mick) Beloved husband of Josie for 60 years, died peacefully on 10 October 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Wonderful father of Paddy, Gerald, Kathy, Jo, Damian and Nick, cheeky father-in-law to Maree, Carol, Bisek, Carla and Claire, loving grandfather to their 16 children and doting great- grandfather to Gemma's 3. Mick's requiem will be celebrated at Catholic Church of the Holy Family, Peter Snell Rd, Ruakaka on Saturday 17 Oct at 11am, followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers, a donation to North Haven Hospice would be appreciated. Any communications to c/: PO Box 8043, Kensington, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 14, 2020
