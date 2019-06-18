Home

Michael Frederick John BENT

BENT Michael Frederick John Passed away peace- fully whilst on holiday on Monday 10 June 2019, aged 77, at Royal Darwin Hospital with his immediate family at his side. Beloved husband to Mary for 53 fulfilling years. Loving father and father-in-law to Jo and Pete, and John and Karly. Loved Grandad to Annie and Alister, Arthur and Steph, Jack, Henry, Regan, Charlie, Robbie and George. Proud great- grandfather to Isla. Michael was cremated at a family ceremony in Darwin on 12 June and a memorial wake will be held at the farm, 78 Rockingham Road, Glenbervie, Whangārei, from 1.00 pm on Wednesday 19 June 2019.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 18, 2019
