Michael John ANGELO


1942 - 2020
Michael John ANGELO Notice
ANGELO Michael John 12.12.1942~22.05.2020 Treasured and dearly loved husband of Darien for 57 years. Adored father of Linda & Boyd, Susan & Andrew, and the late Greg. Proud grandfather of Bradley & Bryce, Rhett & Michelle, Tegan & Chelsea, Conor, Tate & Naz and Jacinta. Cherished great grandfather of Armani and Stevie. Determined, courageous and loving. A private family cremation service will be held this week and there will be a celebration of Mike's life at a later date. Communications to the Angelo family at Newberrys, PO Box 5116, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 25, 2020
