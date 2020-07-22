Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Corner of Park Ave and Kamo Road
Whau Valley, Whangarei
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
St Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Corner of Park Ave and Kamo Road
Whau Valley, Whangarei
View Map
Michael John (KOOGE) KOOGE


1984 - 2020
KOOGE, Michael John "Mike" "KOOGE" 26.01.1984~16.07.2020 Our dear Mike passed away peacefully at North Haven Hospice, Whangarei, surrounded by love; aged 36 years. Cherished and so loved son of John (deceased) and Gaylene. Treasured brother and uncle of Megan, Hayden, Mia, and Isla; Michele, Matthew, Bailey, and Hudson. Cherished grandson of May Pike. Loved nephew and cousin of Jenny and Alan; Tina and Gareth; Steve; Gill and Joe; Anita and Ken; Fiona and Joe; and their amazing families. "Mike - Your love of life, your infectious laugh, sense of humour, compassion for others and unconditional love for all will stay with us forever" A Requiem Mass for Mike will be held at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, cnr Park Ave and Kamo Road, Whau Valley, Whangarei on Saturday, 25 July 2020 at 1pm; followed by a "Celebration of Life" and a sharing of happy times. We thank our amazing family and friends for their outpouring of love and support, to the staff and management of Hospice - you are all totally amazing loving people, to Mike's medical teams and specialists - thank you; and of course to dear Dale of Morris & Morris - once again you have been amazing. God bless you all. "Mike taught us all plays have a beginning, a middle and an end. Mike's end is easy - he's gone home to be with his beloved Dad" "Go in peace my Angel - May God hold our broken but grateful hearts in His hands"
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 22, 2020
