KOOGE, Michael John "Mike" "KOOGE" 26.01.1984~16.07.2020 Our dear Mike passed away peacefully at North Haven Hospice, Whangarei, surrounded by love; aged 36 years. Cherished and so loved son of John (deceased) and Gaylene. Treasured brother and uncle of Megan, Hayden, Mia, and Isla; Michele, Matthew, Bailey, and Hudson. Cherished grandson of May Pike. Loved nephew and cousin of Jenny and Alan; Tina and Gareth; Steve; Gill and Joe; Anita and Ken; Fiona and Joe; and their amazing families. "Mike - Your love of life, your infectious laugh, sense of humour, compassion for others and unconditional love for all will stay with us forever" A Requiem Mass for Mike will be held at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, cnr Park Ave and Kamo Road, Whau Valley, Whangarei on Saturday, 25 July 2020 at 1pm; followed by a "Celebration of Life" and a sharing of happy times. We thank our amazing family and friends for their outpouring of love and support, to the staff and management of Hospice - you are all totally amazing loving people, to Mike's medical teams and specialists - thank you; and of course to dear Dale of Morris & Morris - once again you have been amazing. God bless you all. "Mike taught us all plays have a beginning, a middle and an end. Mike's end is easy - he's gone home to be with his beloved Dad" "Go in peace my Angel - May God hold our broken but grateful hearts in His hands"
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 22, 2020