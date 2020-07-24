|
|
WALTERS, Michael John Rore Suddenly, at Auckland Hospital, 19 July 2020, in his 68th year. Staff Sergeant, retired. Regimental Service No. P49716. Much loved only son of the late Mick (Mitchell) and Ruby Walters. Dearly loved father of Shannon, Nicole, Leanne and Katrina and their families. Now with his soul mate Elaine. Cherished brother of the late Colleen Waata Urlich and the late Lynette Walters. Dearest younger brother of Robin Peters and brother in law of Jim Peters. Much loved Uncle and Great Uncle of Tracey Peters and Myrah Walters; Andrea and Piripi Evans and Kiri Joy, Lizzie and Joshua Evans; Andrew Peters, Rochelle and Simon Judd and Mitchell and Maddy Judd; Danya and Ken Reinsfield; Jonny and Jodie Urlich and Cora and Ava Urlich. Moe mai ra e te Rangatira i runga i te aroha o te Atua. John 14: Verses 1-6. Owing to Covid Restrictions the tangi and funeral notice will be posted later when quarantine conditions have been met. Michael is at Newberrys Funeral Home, Cnr Kamo Rd, and Moody Ave, Whangarei. If you wish to visit and to pay your respects, you are welcome to do so by arrangement, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm, Mondays to Fridays. Enquiries to Ph. 021 366 190.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 24, 2020