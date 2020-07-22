Home

Michael KOOGE

Michael KOOGE Notice
KOOGE, Michael You can't say goodbye to someone like Michael Kooge, because in true Kooge style, he will never leave. We will always have with us precious memories; memories of the family productions with all the cousins, memories of his smile and his wicked smile; his humour and his wicked humour; his voice and his radio voice; his laughter and his wicked laughter. Most of all we will remember his huge heart and his love. "You are a special man Michael, we will love you forever." Uncle Alan, Aunty Jenny and family.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 22, 2020
