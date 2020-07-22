|
|
KOOGE, Michael You can't say goodbye to someone like Michael Kooge, because in true Kooge style, he will never leave. We will always have with us precious memories; memories of the family productions with all the cousins, memories of his smile and his wicked smile; his humour and his wicked humour; his voice and his radio voice; his laughter and his wicked laughter. Most of all we will remember his huge heart and his love. "You are a special man Michael, we will love you forever." Uncle Alan, Aunty Jenny and family.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 22, 2020