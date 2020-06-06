Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Meara (Don) DONALD

Add a Memory
Michael Meara (Don) DONALD Notice
DONALD Michael Meara (Don) Passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep at home on 27th May 2020 in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Durelle, loved father and father in law of Katherine and Craig, Greg and Sheryl, Debbie and JT, Vance and Jenny, Peter and Amanda and Philip and Wendy. Cherished Poppa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. "You will be sorely missed." Due to Covid 19 rules a small family service has been held and he has been laid to rest at the Kaurihohore Cemetery beside his beloved Durelle. Together again RIP.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -