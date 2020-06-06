|
DONALD Michael Meara (Don) Passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep at home on 27th May 2020 in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Durelle, loved father and father in law of Katherine and Craig, Greg and Sheryl, Debbie and JT, Vance and Jenny, Peter and Amanda and Philip and Wendy. Cherished Poppa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. "You will be sorely missed." Due to Covid 19 rules a small family service has been held and he has been laid to rest at the Kaurihohore Cemetery beside his beloved Durelle. Together again RIP.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 6, 2020