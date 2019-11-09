Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints
King Street
Hikurangi
View Map
Moetu Waimarama EDMONDS

Moetu Waimarama EDMONDS Notice
EDMONDS Moetu Waimarama It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Moetu Waimarama Edmonds on Friday 8 November 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Much loved wife of the late Hoterene Edmonds. Cherished mother and mother in law of Taka and Tania, Peter and Sandy, Loretta and Chris, Angelene and Paul, Sonny and Jenny, Sophie (dec.) Matilda Lee and David, Lucille (dec.) and Aku, Cherie and Michael, Nadine and Jonas, Laurel, Moananui, Michael (dec.) and Delilah. Adored grandmother of 25 mokopuna. Precious great grandmother of 53 mokopuna. Moetu will lie in state at the family home, 56 Charles Street, Kamo, Whangarei. A service to celebrate Moetu's life will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, King Street. Hikurangi on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at 10:00am followed by burial at Waikaramihi Cemetery, Punaruku, Whangaruru. All communications to: The Edmonds Whanau 56 Charles St. Kamo, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 9, 2019
