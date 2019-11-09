Home

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Margaret's Church
Dunn Street
Silverstream, Upper Hutt
PARKER Morris Desmond 450383 2NZEF (Middle East) and BCOF (Japan) Died on 8 November 2019 in his 98 year. Loved husband of Margaret, father of Helen and Mark, and grandad of Nicole, Christopher and Felicity. Loved brother of Hilary Francis (Kaitaia) and the late Kathleen, Leonard, Keith, Douglas and their families. No flowers please but donations to St Margaret's Church would be appreciated. A service for Morris will be held in St Margaret's Church, Dunn Street, Silverstream, Upper Hutt on Wednesday, 13 November 2019 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. All communications to "The Parker Family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 9, 2019
