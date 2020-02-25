Home

Moya Gaye (nee Calkin) (Moya) PINKER

PINKER, Moya Gaye (Moya) (nee Calkin).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Born 18-12-1942. Moya Pinker (nee Calkin) passed away peacefully on 23 February 2020, surrounded by family. Loved daughter of Sam and Zena (Hitchcock). Loving mum of Corinne, Jeanette and Steven. Proud of nana of Nicholas, Amy, Christopher, Anastazia, Izobella and Langdon, and beautiful sister of Barry, Rex, Cheryl, Kerryn and Kim. We shall miss her and love her forever. Now at peace.Private for family only. Communications to Corinne Miller C/O 375C Richmond Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland 1021.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 25, 2020
