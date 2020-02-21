|
HALES Murray Donald Peacefully passed away as a result of a significant illness on 19th February 2020, aged 56 years. Much loved eldest son of the late Don and Gladys, brother of Dave and Tony, partner of Michael, and their respective families. Sincere thanks to the staff of North Haven Hospice for their loving and supportive care. A service for Murray will be held at the Waipu Celtic Barn, 39 The Centre, Waipu, at 1pm, Monday 24th February 2020. In lieu of flowers it would be appreciated if donations are made direct to North Haven Hospice, 24A Takahe Street, Tikipunga, Whangarei. All communications to Michael and Murray's Families, c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 21, 2020