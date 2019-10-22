Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
09-408 0970
Resources
More Obituaries for Murray SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murray John SMITH

Add a Memory
Murray John SMITH Notice
SMITH Murray John Passed away peace- fully after a short illness on 18 October, aged 77 years. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara and his 3 children, Bradley and Teresa, Clayton and Melanie- Jane, Vanessa and Andrew, his grandchildren Chantelle, Casey, Jordan, Frankie and Milana. "Rest in Peace" A funeral service will be held at Geards Funeral Home on Thursday 24 October at 1.00pm. All communications to Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia, 09-408 0970.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murray's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.