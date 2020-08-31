|
CRAIG, Myra Desrae 30.12.1945~26.08.2020 Taken from this physical life but remembered for eternity in the hearts of those who knew her. Mum to Michelle (d), Jason (d), Walter, Tia and Andrew. Wife to Buddy and sister, aunty, Nan Darling and friend to all those whose lives were enriched simply because she lived. Fate whispered to the Warrior "You cannot withstand the storm" The Warrior whispered back "I AM THE STORM" Our Nan Darling was as fierce as the most powerful storm and her memory will rage mightily within us forever. We will farewell Myra on Wednesday 2 September at Haven Falls Funeral Home, 139 Bank Street, Whangarei, 11am - 12pm. The family then ask you to join us for kai and a cup of tea at Porowini Marae, Porowini Ave, Whangarei from 12pm to 1pm. Mum would want you all to take care so please maintain social distancing when possible and be safe and stay well. Kia Kaha
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 31, 2020