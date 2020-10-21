Home

Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Myra Doris LESTER

Myra Doris LESTER Notice
LESTER, Myra Doris. Passed away on Monday, 19th October 2020 knowing she was loved. Aged 74 Years. Loved mother to Maria, Tania, Dayne and mokos Te Awariki, Renee, Hawaiki, Monique and Haimona. Cared for by the beautiful staff at St Kilda Care Home in her last 5 months, and now in a pain free place. "Mum, your strength and humour will live on in all of us." A service to celebrate Myra's life at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, 24 Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge on Wednesday, the 21st of October 2020 at 2:00pm followed by a private cremation. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Lester Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 21, 2020
