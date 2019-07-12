|
FLANAGAN Myrna (nee McLeod) Born 28 December 1936. Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday 10 July 2019. Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Much loved mother of Shanley and Ross. Adored mother-in-law of Paul and Audrey. Cherished nana of Tracey and Julian, Erika, Keri, Bradley, and Rita; and beloved great nana to Brodie. Special sister-in-law of David. Funeral to be held on Tuesday 16 July 2019, 10.30am at Morris & Morris Funeral Home, Whangarei; followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society. Communications to: c/- P O Box 1280, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 12, 2019