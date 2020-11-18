|
EDGE, Nancy 24.08.1926~13.11.2020 Passed away peacefully at Radius Potter Home Whangarei; aged 94. Mother of Roger, Dawn, and Russell. Grandmother to many of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special thanks to the Dr's and nursing staff of Potter Home who have taken great care of Nancy. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Nancy will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, Cnr Moody Ave & Kamo Road, Whangarei, on Friday 20th November 2020, at 2pm.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 18, 2020