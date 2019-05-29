|
|
COOPER Nancy Joan (nee Burke) At home peacefully, surrounded by family on 26 May 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Karen and Eric, Barry, Ross and Donna. Adored Nana of Craig and Juliet, Jane and Brett, Brooke, Henry, Anna, Ella, Marc and Anna. Great nana of Maia. A service for Nancy will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Friday 31 May 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations made to North Haven Hospice, C/- PO Box 7050, Tikipunga 0112, Whangarei, would be appreciated. All communications to the "Cooper Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 29, 2019