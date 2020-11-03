Home

Nancy May WOOD

Nancy May WOOD Notice
WOOD, Nancy May Aged 92 Much loved mother of Helen, Margie, Ken and David. Grandmother of Rose. Great grandmother of Lucca and Aspen. Loved mother in law of Warren, Moira, Reade and Maryanne. Wife of John. Nancy passed away peacefully in Whangarei Hospital on the 1st Nov 2020. Many thanks to the hospital staff at Ward 14, you were amazing. Her wishes for a private service have been honoured. All communications c/- The Wood Family PO Box 8043 Kensington Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 3, 2020
