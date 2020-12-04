Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Waimea Town and Country Club
Lower Queen St
Richmond
nee Thomassen-Patricia Grace (Pattie) CRIMP


1935 - 2020
CRIMP, nee Thomassen- Patricia Grace (Pattie) 16.03.1935~28.11.2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Loved Wife of the late Frank. Loved mother, mother-in-law, and Grandma of Judy and Chris, Rob, Ruve and Vedran, Kelly, Dylan and Maggie, Ben, Luke, Jacob and Molly, Holly and Isaac. A Celebration of Mums life will be held at the Waimea Town and Country Club, Lower Queen St, Richmond on December 9, at 2pm. Messages to Ruve at 22 Keats St, Stoke, Nelson 7011.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 4, 2020
