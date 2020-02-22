|
MACPHERSON Neil Alex On the 20th February 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Valda. Loved father of Kris, Linda and Phil. Treasured grandfather and great grandfather. A service for Neil will be held at the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am Wednesday 26th February 2020, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers it would be appreciated if donations are made direct to Habitat for Humanity, 50 Kioreroa Road, Port Whangarei, 0110 or https://habitat.org. nz/donate/ All communications to the MacPherson family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 22, 2020