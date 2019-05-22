Home

Neil Holmes SEEQUE

SEEQUE Neil Holmes Service No. NZ 915052 RNZN Passed away peace- fully in his 81st year, on Sunday the 19th of May 2019, in the presence of his family. Loved husband and soul mate of Margaret. Cherished Father of Kaye, Carolyn and Tony. Stepfather to Craig and Sonja. Father in Law to Gus, Suzy, Patrick and the late Dave. Adored Poppa of Victoria, Stephanie, Jennifer, Nathan, Seanaidh, Christopher, Shannen, Jesse, Evie, Frankie, Shaun and Jessica. Great Poppa to Zaria, Mila-Jay, Grayson, Lyla and Kohen. "He has hoisted his anchor and left port. He will be deeply missed". The funeral for Neil will be held at his home CQ Patch. 171 Kerikeri Inlet Road, Kerikeri at 1:00pm on Friday 24 May 2019 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice Mid-Northland, P.O. Box 141, Kerikeri, 0245.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 22, 2019
