Neil John EDLINGTON

Neil John EDLINGTON Notice
EDLINGTON, Neil John.[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, 26 August 2019, aged 60 years. Loved son of Jack and Lois Edlington (both deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Joseph and Katherine, Daniel and Kenessie, Nathan and Gemma, and loving Poppa to Noah and Nicholas. Dear brother to Robyn and Uncle to Jacqueline and Christophe. "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed". As per the family's wishes, a private service will be held. All communications to "The Edlington Family", C/- 12 Daviot Place, Kamo, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 3, 2019
