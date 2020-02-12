|
|
TONKS Neil William Aged 86 years From Mangawhai Heads. Passed peacefully on 10th February 2020. Loved husband of Rae. Father and father in law of Murray and Gaylene; Keith and Pam; Neil and Marlene; Trish and Andrew; and Catherine (deceased). Loved Grandpa of nine and great grandpa of thirteen. "Enjoy your sweet sleep Grandpa; rest easy" A service for Neil will be held in the Chapel of Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, at 12.30pm, on Monday, 17th February 2020. All communications to the 'Tonks Family' C-/ P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140. In leiu of flowers donations to the cancer society, P.O Box 8100, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 12, 2020