Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Chapel of Maunu Crematorium
Cemetery Road, Maunu
Whangarei
TONKS Neil William Aged 86 years From Mangawhai Heads. Passed peacefully on 10th February 2020. Loved husband of Rae. Father and father in law of Murray and Gaylene; Keith and Pam; Neil and Marlene; Trish and Andrew; and Catherine (deceased). Loved Grandpa of nine and great grandpa of thirteen. "Enjoy your sweet sleep Grandpa; rest easy" A service for Neil will be held in the Chapel of Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, at 12.30pm, on Monday, 17th February 2020. All communications to the 'Tonks Family' C-/ P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140. In leiu of flowers donations to the cancer society, P.O Box 8100, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 12, 2020
