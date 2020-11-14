|
|
RUSSELL Nell (Nellseiner) nee Manson Passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th November 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Stewart. Much loved mother of Jenny and Graham Sutcliffe, Colin and Anne Russell, Graham and Coralie Russell. Treasured gran of Paul and Alice, Tim and Katy, Lisa and Will, Liam and Alyssa, and Braden. Loving great gran of Mark, Henry, and Madison. Farewell service for Nell at the Maunu Crematorium, 12.30pm Tuesday 17th November 2020. All communications to the "Russell" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 14, 2020