Nell RUSSEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nell RUSSEL

Nell RUSSEL Notice
RUSSEL, Nell (Nellseiner) nee Manson Passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th November 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Stewart. Much loved mother of Jenny and Graham Sutcliffe, Colin and Anne Russell, Graham and Coralie Russell. Treasured gran of Paul and Alice, Tim and Katy, Lisa and Will, Liam and Alyssa, and Braden. Loving great gran of Mark, Henry, and Madison. Farewell service for Nell at the Maunu Crematorium, 12.30pm Tuesday 17th November 2020. A memorial gathering for Nell will also be held at 11.00am, Thursday 19th November, 447 Matangi Road, Hamilton. Any queries to Graham on 0276898433. All other communications to the "Russell" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 16, 2020
