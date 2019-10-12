|
YURETICH Nellie Zlata (n?e Milich) Nellie passed away at home with family on Thursday 10 October 2019 following a long illness aged 82. Loved wife of Ivan for 61 years. Cherished mum and mum-in- law of Karen and Peter Connolly; Gail and Paul Verry; Gregory and Helen; the late Katrina; Stephen and Helen; and Deborah. Much loved grandma of the late Richard, Julia, Toby, the late George, Dominic, Alex, Alice, Joshua and Emma. Great grandma of Jack, Arie and Isabella. Daughter of the late Kleme and Mare Milich. Sister of Mercia, Mate, Joe, the late Draga and the late George. A service will be held at the Kaitaia Catholic Church on Monday 14 October 2019 at 11am, followed by lunch at the Kaitaia Dalmation Club Rooms. All communications to: "The Yuretich Family" PO Box 177 Ahipara 0449. "Pocivala u miru"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 12, 2019