MORRIS, Nelsonia Madeline (Nelsie) Passed away peacefully on 18th August 2020 in her 81st year. Cherished wife and love of his life of Tony for 57 years. Cherished Mum and Homemaker to Mike and Anna, Paul and Gwen, Anthony and Tracey, Martin and Rachael. Much loved Nana of Olivia, Sophie; Samuel, Joshua; Caitlin, Keisha; Will, and Olly. Our sincere thanks to Merrivale Care Hospital for their patient and loving care. Due to the current Covid-19 lockdown funeral details to follow. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Alzheimer Northland, PO Box 7027, Tikipunga, Whangarei, would be appreciated. All communications to "the Morris family" C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 22, 2020