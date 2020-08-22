Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelsonia MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelsonia Madeline (Nelsie) MORRIS

Add a Memory
Nelsonia Madeline (Nelsie) MORRIS Notice
MORRIS, Nelsonia Madeline (Nelsie) Passed away peacefully on 18th August 2020 in her 81st year. Cherished wife and love of his life of Tony for 57 years. Cherished Mum and Homemaker to Mike and Anna, Paul and Gwen, Anthony and Tracey, Martin and Rachael. Much loved Nana of Olivia, Sophie; Samuel, Joshua; Caitlin, Keisha; Will, and Olly. Our sincere thanks to Merrivale Care Hospital for their patient and loving care. Due to the current Covid-19 lockdown funeral details to follow. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Alzheimer Northland, PO Box 7027, Tikipunga, Whangarei, would be appreciated. All communications to "the Morris family" C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelsonia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -